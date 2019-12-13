Watch: Take a tour of Auckland Christmas enthusiast's elaborately decorated home

An Auckland woman who elaborately decorates her home every Christmas is using her passion to help those in need.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Raewyn Butler oversees the Salvation Army's Christmas tree showcase, with funds going to the organisation's annual Christmas appeal.

Ms Butler explained to Seven Sharp why she is so in love with Christmas trees.

"Growing up I wasn't allowed a Christmas tree," she said. "I harped and harped and harped and from memory I was eight when I got a Christmas tree.

"It was like a branch, and all I had on it was balloons and crepe paper.

"I remember thinking when I grow up, I'll have the best tree ever," she explained.