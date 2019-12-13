TODAY |

Watch: Take a tour of Auckland Christmas enthusiast's elaborately decorated home

Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland woman who elaborately decorates her home every Christmas is using her passion to help those in need.

Raewyn Butler has turned her festive passion into a job helping those in need. Source: Seven Sharp

Raewyn Butler oversees the Salvation Army's Christmas tree showcase, with funds going to the organisation's annual Christmas appeal.

Ms Butler explained to Seven Sharp why she is so in love with Christmas trees.

"Growing up I wasn't allowed a Christmas tree," she said. "I harped and harped and harped and from memory I was eight when I got a Christmas tree.

"It was like a branch, and all I had on it was balloons and crepe paper.

"I remember thinking when I grow up, I'll have the best tree ever," she explained.

Watch the video above to see her amazing trees in all their glory.

