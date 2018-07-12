 

New Zealand


Watch: Take a sneak peek at the stunning Wanaka terrain that will see Cardona ski field nearly triple in size

John McKenzie 

1 NEWS Reporter

Good news snow bunnies, Cardrona ski field is set for a major overhaul.

The field's expansion into the privately owned Soho Basin is all but confirmed, and will see skiable terrain increase to roughly 900 hectares.
Plans released today have revealed a merger between the Wanaka ski field and the adjacent Soho Basin, making it soon to be New Zealand’s biggest alpine ski resort.

Cardrona at present is roughly 350 hectares in size, with Soho Basin 500 hectares, so the field will have roughly 900 hectares of skiable terrain, nearly tripling its size.

"I think the second biggest is about 500 hectares, so we're almost double the size of our big competitors," Real Journeys group chief executive Richard Lauder says.

As part of the arrangement, the field is three years into a five-year plan focused on improving guest flow and capacity.

The expansion is set begin within the next two years, at a cost in the tens of millions.

It's expected to include several new chairlifts, essentially doubling the field's capacity, to accommodate around 10,000 skiers and snowboarders each day.

