Watch: Take a sneak peek at the stunning Wanaka terrain that will see Cardona ski field nearly triple in size

Plans released today have revealed a merger between the Wanaka ski field and the adjacent Soho Basin, making it soon to be New Zealand’s biggest alpine ski resort.

Cardrona at present is roughly 350 hectares in size, with Soho Basin 500 hectares, so the field will have roughly 900 hectares of skiable terrain, nearly tripling its size.



"I think the second biggest is about 500 hectares, so we're almost double the size of our big competitors," Real Journeys group chief executive Richard Lauder says.



As part of the arrangement, the field is three years into a five-year plan focused on improving guest flow and capacity.