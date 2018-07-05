 

Watch: Take a look at Wellington's new fully electric double decker buses

A new fleet of electric double decker buses have been launched in Wellington today.

Ms Genter says being able to clip your bike to the front of a bus is the future of public transport.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 10 new Metlink buses are the first part of Greater Wellington Regional Council's goal to have a fully electric fleet of buses - 32 by 2021.

The Acting PM got a close-up look at one of the coutry’s first fully-electric double decker bus.
Source: 1 NEWS

Councillor Chris Laidlaw describes the buses as "a major step toward a 21st century public transport system".

The new network officially starts on July 15, with the aim of creating an "integrated network that can carry an expected increase of four million more passenger trips by 2024," Mr Laidlaw says in a statement.

"They are New Zealand’s first battery powered bus fleet, and we believe they are the first fully electric double deckers in the southern hemisphere".


