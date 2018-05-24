Watch: Take a look back at Speaker Trevor Mallard's expulsions from Parliament before he ran the House's proceedings

Footage of past expulsions from Parliament shows the now-Speaker being thrown out of the House multiple times.

"By a country mile, Trevor Mallard is Parliament's worst behaved MP," former United Future leader Peter Dunne said in the past footage.

In a 2000 press release by Mr Dunne, titled, "Mallard still Parliament's worst behaved MP", Mr Mallard was ranked number one based on the amount of times the MP had been expelled from the Chamber or asked to withdraw.

The list counted the amount of expulsions from Parliament from December 1999 to December 2000.

When the footage was taken, Mr Mallard had been given four expulsions [asked to leave the Chamber] and 28 withdrawals [told to withdraw a comment and apologise].

Mr Mallard also had the title of number one on Mr Dunne's list from the previous year.

Mr Mallard's then leader, Helen Clark, said she was "sure Trevor will have a New Year's resolution to get thrown out fewer times next year".

National's Gerry Brownlee, who yesterday gave Mr Mallard a 2pm deadline today to respond to his claims that the Speaker was not being neutral, also held a high place on Mr Dunne's 2000 list, sitting third with four expulsions and eight withdrawals, behind then ACT leader Rodney Hide.

Mr Mallard did not always top this annual list or even feature, with other MPs such as Max Bradford (2001), Nick Smith (2006) and Tau Henare (2007) taking out top spots. Mr Dunne stopped making the list in 2009.