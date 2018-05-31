Watch: Take a look around the new $38.6 million Taiora: QEII Recreation and Sport Centre in Christchurch

Christchurch’s multi-million dollar Taiora QEII sports facility has officially opened this afternoon.

The $38 million project began in January last year with the hopes of being open for Queen’s Birthday Weekend.

Attractions include lane and leisure pools, a hydro slide, lazy river, cafe and gym.

Mayor of Christchurch Lianne Dalziel told 1 NEWS "it's a fantastic facility" and the kids will definitely appreciate it.

Operations manager, Nigel Cox, says they’re expecting thousands of people this afternoon and will be open late to cater for the masses.