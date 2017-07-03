 

Watch: Take a drive through Auckland's brand new Waterview Tunnel during peak Monday commute

Auckland's Waterview Tunnel survived its first rush hour traffic period, with travellers positive about the new structure. 

1 NEWS stuck a Go Pro camera to a car and took a spin on the new piece of road.
NZTA tweeted it was a "great" first Monday morning for the tunnel, with "traffic free-flowing both through the tunnel and on SH16/SH20". 

Auckland/Northland Media Manager Sarah Azam said by midnight yesterday 78,000 people had travelled through the tunnel since its opening on Sunday morning. 

"The Waterview Connection isn’t designed to remove peak time congestion altogether but so far it has provided a better balance of traffic flows across the road network."

Auckland Highway Manager Brett Gliddon had warned motorists that it was going to be "really busy" and encouraged drivers to allow extra time while travelling through. 

Those who drove through the tunnel this morning were favourable about the experience. 

After delays, the $1.4 billion piece of infrastructure finally opened to traffic at the weekend. 

The tunnel finally opened to traffic today after five years of construction - but a breakdown led to delays on day one.
