Watch: Sweet baby elephant sounds trumpet, joins mum in sudden attack on tourists in South Africa's Kruger Park

A super cute baby elephant took the lead when a herd charged at a safari vehicle in South Africa's Kruger National Park.

The park posted video of the incident on its YouTube channel with the caption: "Cutest Elephant Attack Ever! Baby Elephant Joins Mom in Charge. Funny!"

The video shows the herd of elephants on a road before they charge at the vehicle which the vision is shot from.

The calf decided to have his mum's back and "helped" her to charge safari-goers, the park reported.

The little elephant tries to keep up and eventually hit the front when it suddenly and very proudly gives a warning trumpet towards the tourists.

One tourist posted that it was "a very memorable encounter".

"Our guide thought that there could be a problem as soon as we came upon the group and told us that we may have to reverse quickly to leave them alone. How right he was."