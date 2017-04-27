Watch: Sweet baby elephant sounds trumpet, joins mum in sudden attack on tourists in South Africa's Kruger Park

Source:
A super cute baby elephant took the lead when a herd charged at a safari vehicle in South Africa's Kruger National Park.
The park posted video of the incident on its YouTube channel with the caption: "Cutest Elephant Attack Ever! Baby Elephant Joins Mom in Charge. Funny!"
The video shows the herd of elephants on a road before they charge at the vehicle which the vision is shot from.
The calf decided to have his mum's back and "helped" her to charge safari-goers, the park reported.
The little elephant tries to keep up and eventually hit the front when it suddenly and very proudly gives a warning trumpet towards the tourists.
One tourist posted that it was "a very memorable encounter".
"Our guide thought that there could be a problem as soon as we came upon the group and told us that we may have to reverse quickly to leave them alone. How right he was."
The video was posted to You Tube on Tuesday.
