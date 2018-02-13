Watch: The stunning moment Bill English pulls the plug on his 27 year Parliamentary career

Source:
Bill English has pulled the plug on a nearly 30-year political career with National, telling media today, the decision was "personal" and came to him over the summer break as he spent time with his family with no political ambitions in particular on his mind - an unusual experience for him.
"I believe this will give National’s new leader the time and best possibly opportunity to prepare the party for the 2020 election," Mr English said, reading from his statement.
This is how he broke the news.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news