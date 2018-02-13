 

New Zealand


Watch: The stunning moment Bill English pulls the plug on his 27 year Parliamentary career

Bill English has pulled the plug on a nearly 30-year political career with National, telling media today, the decision was "personal" and came to him over the summer break as he spent time with his family with no political ambitions in particular on his mind - an unusual experience for him.

"I believe this will give National’s new leader the time and best possibly opportunity to prepare the party for the 2020 election," Mr English said, reading from his statement.

This is how he broke the news.

The Jacinda-effect claims another victim with Mr English deciding he’s not the man to lead National forward.
Follow our LIVE rolling coverage of this breaking news.

The National Party stalwart paid a touching tribute to his biggest supporters as he resigned from Parliament this morning.
