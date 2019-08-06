Watch: Stunning aurora filmed from shore of Lake Te Anau

Keen photographers have been braving the cold to catch a glimpse of the spectacular southern lights this week.

The Aurora Australis was captured by Chris Watson, who joined others along the shore of Lake Te Anau in the far south to catch the phenomena.

"An Aurora decided to show its face tonight - being the solar minimum they have been few and far between but tonight we were treated to a very nice display," he said.

Night sky on August 5, 8.30pm near Tunnel Beach, Dunedin. Source: Supplied

"There must be about 20 of us out there in Te Anau finding spots along the lake to shoot the Aurora."