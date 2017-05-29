 

Watch: Stunning Aurora Australis storm lights up southern skies

Breakfast

A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.
Source: Breakfast

Space

00:30
1
Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

Watch: Peter Burling pulls off tactical masterclass to edge Dean Barker as Team New Zealand come from behind to beat Japan

00:29
2
Dixon somehow walked away from a terrifying crash that ripped the rear of his car off.

Watch: How did he walk away from this? Kiwi Scott Dixon wiped out of Indy 500 in crash that split his car in two

00:28
3
The convicted drug smuggler is finally heading home to Brisbane.

'We are not happy' - family of missing Australian boy William Tyrrell upset Schapelle Corby used his image

00:30
4
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

5

Live stream: Breakfast

00:30
Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage from day two of the America's Cup from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

00:20
Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

New images emerge of Manchester bomber moments before explosion at Ariana Grande concert

17:38
Harry's is the story of a bright young man failed by the system, and comes with a message of hope from the family he left behind.

'Harry was one of the brave ones' - mum fights to improve mental health system after son's death

02:35
After retiring from the armed services, Major Ian Martyn took on a generous new mission.

Goodsorts: Meet the army veteran retuning war medals to their rightful owners

00:30
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

America's Cup recap: The bashful Brits are at it again, Spithill claims first bragging rights and Barker prepares for old company

