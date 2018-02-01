 

Watch: Storm surge and monster waves smash through famous seaside venues in Nelson

Two famous Nelson venues have taken a hammering in today's storm, with huge waves battering the buildings and ocean storm surges flooding into the Boathouse and Boat Shed Cafe and out through their front doors.

The beloved venues may be unsalvageable as they get hammered by waves in today's brutal storm.
Source: Facebook/Gracey West

Footage posted to Facebook by Gracey West shows an angry ocean smashing into the Boathouse Wakefield Quay venue, seemingly determined to pull it into the water.

"The water was pushing up under the floor boards and coming through all sides of the room," she said.

"The front board walk bit was ripped up straight away and the doors fell off first, then the shed beside the building started floating as it snapped off the foundations.

"The back deck was getting smashed around as the waves hit it, making it wobble around," Ms West told 1 NEWS.

The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.
Source: 1 NEWS

The footage was taken around 10:40am so more damage will have undoubtedly been done since then.

On its Facebook page the Boathouse said it was closed until further notice.

The Boat Shed Cafe, located on the same stretch of Nelson waterfront, has fared just as badly, with the latest update on their Facebook page giving customers some bad news.

"We feel the utmost sadness in letting you know but the Boat Shed Cafe will be closed indefinitely after the storm last night and this morning.

"We will keep the page updated but if you have reservations for the next few weeks and months, please start to make new plans," the post reads.

Click here for live updates as ex-Cyclone Fehi causes havoc in the South Island.

Large swell are inundating Rocks Road, catching motorists out.
Source: Supplied


