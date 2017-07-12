 

Watch: Stomach-churning video shows Interislander ferry getting smashed by monster swell

Passengers crossing Cook Strait on the Interislander ferry today had a stomach-churning ride in the large swells kicked up from the southerly-storm.

Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.
Taking a ferry between Picton and Wellington was not for those who suffer in rough conditions, as this video shows.
Video posted to Facebook by Jeremy Falconer captured the wild ride as the massive ferry plunged up and down in the waves, before all sailings were cancelled. 

At one point cutlery can be heard crashing around in the bar after a particularly large swell hits the vessel.

Mr Falconer told 1 NEWS he has been crossing the Cook Strait on the ferry for the last 25 years and this was definitely one of the roughest crossings he had experienced.

"A lot of people headed off to the bathroom with sea-sickness, and it was difficult to stand up, but I never felt unsafe during the trip," Mr Falconer said.

All ferry sailings in the Cook Strait have been cancelled until Friday morning due to the large swells brought on by the storm.

Live weather updates tracking the storm as it moves up the country, can be found at the following link: 1 NEWS NOW live weather updates.

More video content from the wild weather

The storm is battering the South Island and Wellington today.
Skiers are being shuttled off the mountain after conditions deteriorated.
The polar blast has well and truly settled in down south.
The polar blast proved too much for this unfortunate motorist.
Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.

