Watch: Stomach-churning video shows Interislander ferry getting smashed by monster swell

Passengers crossing Cook Strait on the Interislander ferry today had a stomach-churning ride in the large swells kicked up from the southerly-storm.

Video posted to Facebook by Jeremy Falconer captured the wild ride as the massive ferry plunged up and down in the waves, before all sailings were cancelled.

At one point cutlery can be heard crashing around in the bar after a particularly large swell hits the vessel.

Mr Falconer told 1 NEWS he has been crossing the Cook Strait on the ferry for the last 25 years and this was definitely one of the roughest crossings he had experienced.

"A lot of people headed off to the bathroom with sea-sickness, and it was difficult to stand up, but I never felt unsafe during the trip," Mr Falconer said.

All ferry sailings in the Cook Strait have been cancelled until Friday morning due to the large swells brought on by the storm.

