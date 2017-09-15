Watch: Steven Joyce slams Labour's tax policy U-turn - 'A bit of a shambles now, it keeps changing every day'

National Party Finance spokesman Steven Joyce has called Labour's tax policy U-turn a "shambles".

Yesterday Labour announced they won't implement any new form of capital gains tax until after the 2020 election, if elected.

Mr Joyce says voters are worried about the Labour's tax plan and are now focusing on how this plan could affect their lives.

"We're confident there a lot of people are worried about not just the tax plans by the ambiguity in them.

"It's a bit of a shambles now, it keeps changing every day and these are very important things for people."



When asked about Labour's claims National will introduce a fuel tax, Mr Joyce said it was just Labour "trying to throw stuff because they'd been called out on their tax policies".

"They've just made it up."