Watch: Steven Joyce slams Labour's tax policy U-turn - 'A bit of a shambles now, it keeps changing every day'

National Party Finance spokesman Steven Joyce has called Labour's tax policy U-turn a "shambles".

National's Finance spokesman says Labour's claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".
Yesterday Labour announced they won't implement any new form of capital gains tax until after the 2020 election, if elected.

Mr Joyce says voters are worried about the Labour's tax plan and are now focusing on how this plan could affect their lives.

"We're confident there a lot of people are worried about not just the tax plans by the ambiguity in them.

Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.
Read more: Jacinda Ardern's 'call' to U-turn on Labour's tax policy in response to voters' calls for 'certainty'

"It's a bit of a shambles now, it keeps changing every day and these are very important things for people."

When asked about Labour's claims National will introduce a fuel tax, Mr Joyce said it was just Labour "trying to throw stuff because they'd been called out on their tax policies".

"They've just made it up."

Mr Joyce says his party will continue to press the Labour Party on its tax policies up to the general election on September 23.

