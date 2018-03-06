 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Steven Joyce on his political legacy as he announces his retirement from Parliament

share

Source:

1 NEWS

National's long-serving MP Steven Joyce has announced his retirement from Parliament today.

The former Finance Minister announced today he will resign.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Joyce was first elected as an MP in 2008. He's leaving after missing out on National's leadership race last month to Simon Bridges.

"I have had a wonderful time in this place over the last nearly ten years including nine years as a Minister, and have been privileged to be able to make a real contribution to the development of our country," Mr Joyce said in a statement released this afternoon.

The retiring National Party MP said he tried to make "people's lives easier".
Source: 1 NEWS

"With the recent change of National Party leadership I have had the opportunity to consider again what I would like to do over the next several years."

The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.
Source: Seven Sharp

Mr Joyce also revealed that he had been offered a senior role under the new leadership of Mr Bridges.

"Simon has made a very positive proposal to me to stay and contribute as a senior member of the team on the front bench with a choice of portfolio.

"However I feel that it is time for him to get a new team around him to take National forward and win in 2020 and then govern again for the benefit of all New Zealanders.

"I have offered to assist in any way I can from outside parliament and will remain a staunch supporter of the Party."

The minister admits to being a little surprised after being hit in the face with a sex toy.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Joyce said personal highlights of his political career were "setting up major infrastructure projects like ultrafast broadband, the major motorway and expressway projects now coming on stream, and the electrification of Auckland’s commuter rail network".

New National Party leader Simon Bridges was quick to thank Mr Joyce for his service to New Zealand and the National Party.

"He played a major role in rebuilding the National Party, leading the past five elections and helping turn National into New Zealand's largest and most popular political party.

"Steven is a huge loss to Parliament and to the National Party and I want to thank him for his immense contribution to New Zealand, and his wife Suzanne and their children for sharing them with us. We wish him all the best."

Below is 1 NEWS NOW live updates as National Party MP Steven Joyce fronted media after announcing that he will retire from Parliament.

2:55pm: That wraps up his media address, now begins the political fallout from his decision!

When asked who he would like to be offered the National Party finance portfolio, Mr Joyce said it wasn't his place to answer.

2:52pm: Mr Joyce says his family has been very supportive of his decision and will be expecting more vegetables out of the garden now.

2:48pm: "The only regret I have is having Labour unpick some of last year's budget.

"The tax rate is untenable for people on the average wage," Mr Joyce says.

2:45pm: Mr Joyce says he had to work hard to get an international presence.

The comment was made in reference to the infamous dildo throwing incident at Waitangi which made worldwide headlines.

"The whole thing has been an absolute blast," he says.

2:43pm: His retirement from Parliament will take place after the next session in the House where he will give a valedictory speech.

2:38pm: Mr Joyce says he fully supports Simon Bridges and expects him to be Prime Minister in 2020.

He also says he doesn't regret running for the National leadership.

2:37pm: Mr Joyce confirms he wasn't offered the Finance Portfolio, but says that didn't influence his decision.

He says now he can spend more time with his family.

2:35pm: Mr Joyce has begun his address:

"I have been very lucky to have nine and a bit year in this Parliament and hopefully make a contribution to this country."

2:32pm: New National leader Simon Bridges has wished Mr Joyce the best and thanked him for his service.

2:30pm: Click here for the live stream of Mr Joyce's media stand-up.


The National MP was holding a media conference when the woman shouted, "that's for raping our sovereignty".
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:17
1
The former Finance Minister announced today he will resign.

Watch: Steven Joyce on his political legacy as he announces his retirement from Parliament

00:21
2
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

00:11
3
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

4
The highest court in NZ says a decision to keep safety areas at each end as short as possible was wrong.

Drone flying in controlled air space disrupts flights at Auckland Airport


00:30
5
A new US study has explored the consequences of a tsunami from a megathrust earthquake off the NZ east-coast.

Watch: Megathrust! Simulation shows how 12m-high megathrust tsunami would annihilate NZ's east coast

The highest court in NZ says a decision to keep safety areas at each end as short as possible was wrong.

Drone flying in controlled air space disrupts flights at Auckland Airport

Around 20 aircraft chose to hold in the air before landing because of the drone.

01:17
The former Finance Minister announced today he will resign.

Watch: Steven Joyce on his political legacy as he announces his retirement from Parliament

The senior former Cabinet minister leaves after losing the National leadership race to Simon Bridges last month.

Blanket ban on prisoner voting goes to Supreme Court today - what MPs have said about the ban in the past

In 2010 the now-Minister of Finance called the blanket ban "a petty, spiteful attempt to try to curry favour with a populist issue". The Bill was found to be inconsistent with the Bill of Rights in 2015, now the Crown are appealing that declaration.


00:12
Ms Ardern was met by her father as she touched down in Niue on the Pacific Mission.

Watch: 'Jacinda's our newest daughter' – PM receives loving welcome from family and officials in Niue

Ms Ardern was met by her father and niece as she touched down in Niue on the Pacific Mission.


04:14
The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the “mature” Pacific democracies.

Jacinda Ardern desires shift away from 'donor, recipient relationship' with Pacific nations

The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the "mature" Pacific democracies.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 