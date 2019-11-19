Watch: Stephen Colbert enjoys traditional Kiwi BBQ with Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and Lorde

US late night television host Stephen Colbert was given a warm welcome in New Zealand by Jacinda Ardern during his recent trip here, as she and fiance Clarke Gayford treated him to a traditional Kiwi BBQ.

Musician Lorde even made a surprise appearance at the star studded BBQ hosted by the Prime Minister at her Auckland home.

Ms Ardern fulfilled her promise to pick Colbert up from Auckland Airport should he decide to visit the country.

Ms Ardern made the offer while appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this year. Tonight, the episode where she made good on her offer aired on TV in the United States.

Looking groggy after his long flight, Colbert seemed overjoyed when Ms Ardern pulled up to whisk him away from the airport.

The Late Show host then grabbed her phone attempting to unlock it with various combinations of passwords and placing it near her face to try and use facial recognition.

After many failed attempts her iPhone was then disabled causing the pair to burst out laughing.

A karaoke version of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody rounded out the car ride back to Ms Ardern's house, where the pair then sat down for an interview, during which Colbert offered to be the marriage celebrant for her and Clarke Gayford's wedding.

To finish off, Colbert was treated to the BBQ, where they ate sausages in white bread.