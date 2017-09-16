 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Watch: Starship Children's hospital's vital cooking lessons for Christchurch families

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital has a team in Christchurch teaching families with a rare genetic disorder how to cook to literally save their lives.

The Auckland team is teaching families with a rare genetic disorder how to cook to literally save their lives.
Source: 1 NEWS

Patients with phenylketonuria or pku are unable to break down protein, and without a special strict vegan-style diet, could end up with severe brain damage.

Diet therapy is the only option to keep them healthy and this is the first time Canterbury families have had the experts on hand to help.

Starship nurse Bec Nichol told 1 NEWS the programme aims to teach parents new ways of cooking and inspire them to get excited about cooking again.

Starship staff are now taking their classes to other parts of the country in a bid to spice up mealtime for many more kids.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had the people at the media press conference laughing after urging reporters to write, "be Barrett… Taranaki."

'Well go there son don't be frightened' - Hansen gives reporter stick, praises Beauden Barrett's performance

00:20
2
Milner-Skudder scored a double thanks to his NZ teammate Barrett.

Beauden Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder combine for outrageous All Blacks try against Boks

00:16
3
The Breakfast presenter had good seats to see last night's pitch invader in action.

Watch: 'So North Shore' – Hilary Barry captures streaker at All Blacks v Springboks

4

Live stream: Q+A

00:20
5
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

00:20
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

The All Blacks thrashed the Springboks at QBE Stadium 57-0 in Albany.

04:03
Twenty-nine people were injured, including a Kiwi, but it could have been much worse.

Watch: 'A bit chaotic' - Kiwi stays on bombed London train rather than join rush to get off

Brian Moore was two carriages down from the bombed one and says people were in a big panic.

00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

The ABs prop was on a mission after reading a Kiwi scribe's critique. And he didn't miss.

20:24
With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.

Video podcast: Tax, tax, tax and polls - Corin and the 1 NEWS political team break down another big week on the election trail

With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.


02:00
The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis agree terminally ill should be allowed to end life with medical help

The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 