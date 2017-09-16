Watch: Starship Children's hospital's vital cooking lessons for Christchurch families

Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital has a team in Christchurch teaching families with a rare genetic disorder how to cook to literally save their lives.

Patients with phenylketonuria or pku are unable to break down protein, and without a special strict vegan-style diet, could end up with severe brain damage.

Diet therapy is the only option to keep them healthy and this is the first time Canterbury families have had the experts on hand to help.

Starship nurse Bec Nichol told 1 NEWS the programme aims to teach parents new ways of cooking and inspire them to get excited about cooking again.