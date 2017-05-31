Watch: Star-studded line-up of Kiwis including Lorde and Liam Malone get behind birthday video for boy with Down syndrome

An Auckland teenager with Down syndrome was all smiles today as he woke up to dozens of birthday messages from his favourite Kiwi stars.

The video created for Josh Bradley's 17th birthday includes birthday messages from dozens of well known New Zealanders including, Lorde, Dai Henwood, Guy Sebastian, P-money, All Blacks, Warriors, and even some of TVNZ's very own presenters.

The brains behind the video, 21-year-old Kaitlyn Amanda, has been Josh's part-time carer for almost four years, but since she's about to finish university she won't be able to take care of him next year.

"It's the last year that I'm going to be with him, and I wanted to try do something special for his birthday.

"He never wants anything," she told 1 NEWS NOW.

So she went on a mission to get a star-studded line up of well-known Kiwis to hold up signs saying Happy Birthday, and some even sent in videos.

"It was really cool because they were saying all these little messages."

Ms Amanda said thanks to "the power of social media" she was able to get responses from dozens of stars pretty quickly and the video was made within a month.

Several Auckland community groups got behind her mission, helping Ms Amanda get in contact with different stars.

"His mum showed him the video this morning. He was so excited, couldn't stop smiling he was so giggly," she said.

Josh was quick to thank everyone for the birthday messages in a video taken by Ms Amanda.