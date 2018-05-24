Watch: Squabble between National's Gerry Brownlee and Speaker Trevor Mallard continues - 'You have leapt, again, to a conclusion'

The back-and-forth between Speaker Trevor Mallard and National's Gerry Brownlee continued in question time today.

Yesterday, Gerry Brownlee spoke to media to outline the National Party's concerns over the way Speaker of the House Mr Mallard is running question time, accusing him of not being neutral and pointing out they are not happy with the way he handled an alleged sexist remark made against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern by a National MP.

The move came after National Party deputy Paula Bennett walked out of the Chamber over a disagreement with Speaker Trevor Mallard over supplementary questions.

"Nah, I'm leaving," Ms Bennett said to Mr Mallard after a heated discussion about the adding and removal of supplementary questions. "What a waste of time."

Mr Brownlee gave the Speaker a deadline of 2pm today to respond to his party's concerns. Mr Mallard says he won't be responding to the media about Mr Brownlee's letter.

"Yesterday we wrote to you, asking you to consider some matters that were set out in the letter," Mr Brownlee said today.



"The question I would ask, did you brief the media about the allegation a National MP called the PM a 'stupid little girl'?" Mr Brownlee asked.

Leader of the House Chris Hipkins then stood and said the matters raised by Mr Brownlee should instead be raised outside the House, and a notice of motion should be made. "That is the way to raise the matter, not through points of order".

Mr Mallard attempted to begin question time, but Mr Brownlee stood to ask why Paula Bennett was made to withdraw and apologise on her return to Parliament yesterday after she walked out earlier.

"The Member made comments when she was on her feet, as she was leaving, that is disorderly," Mr Mallard said.

Mr Brownlee asked about the issue with the word 'bribe', then said to Mr Mallard: "You have leapt, again, to a conclusion, and decided to rule on your own understanding of what you thought was about to come."

Mr Mallard replied: "I'm quite reluctant to get involved in something which is absolutely inappropriate to be brought up now, but that Member knows that the content of questions, answers and debates are all treated in their own context."