Watch: How to spot the Matariki star cluster in the night sky

The reappearance of the Matariki star cluster signals the beginning of the Maori new year.

To find the Matariki star cluster in the night sky, start with the Southern Cross and track east to three bright stars aligned in a row. This constellation is known as Orion's belt or Tautoru.

Tautoru sets the trajectory to Matariki. Along this path you'll see a triangle shaped constellation called Matakārehu.

Just off the shoulder of Matakārehu, is a bright cluster of stars. This is Matariki.