Watch: Spectacular scenes as Rocket Lab launches satellites from Hawke's Bay complex

Rocket Lab has launched three satellites from its complex on the Māhia Peninsula this evening.

The STP-27RD mission consists of three satellites, SPARC-1, Falcon ODE and Harbinger, that will be deployed in sequence.

The mission is a joint experiment between Sweden and the United States.

It is an experiment to explore technological developments in avionics miniaturization, software defined radio systems, and space situational awareness.

Falcon ODE is sponsored by the United States Air Force Academy and will evaluate ground-based tracking of space objects.