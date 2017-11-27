Watch: Spectacular footage taken by Kiwi woman shows ash pluming from volatile Bali volcano

A New Zealand woman has captured video of the volatile volcano Mount Agung in Bali as authorities raise alerts to the highest level, shutting airports and urging those nearby to evacuate immediately.

Beanie Joyes of Wellington filmed the volcano last night from the safety of nearby Mount Batur, located about 50 kilometres away.

She said Bali's main airport Denpensar International Airport is now fully closed and wasn't sure when it would open again.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said authorities will consider reopening the airport tomorrow after evaluating the situation.

Flying conditions in Bali have worsened due to the ash cloud from the Mount Agung volcano with a number of airlines cancelling all inward and outbound flights today.