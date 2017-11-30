 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Speaker Trevor Mallard fed up with time-wasting motions, such as recognising 70th anniversary of UN calling Israel a state

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Speaker Trevor Mallard was simply fed up with Parliamentary time wasting, as he saw it, when at the beginning of question time today a notice of motion was moved to acknowledge the 70th anniversary of the UN recognising Israel as a state.

Trevor Mallard today said MP motions such as recognising Israel as a state, and celebrating the Black Ferns were not a good use of Parliamentary time.
Source: Parliament TV

Before the first question was asked on the floor of Parliament today, a notice of motion was moved to recognise the 70th anniversary of the resolution of the United Nations recognising Israel as a state.

Although the motion was agreed to, Speaker Mallard rose directly afterwards to express his concerns with the nature of motions being raised this week.

"Reflecting on the motion we have just passed, and the series of motions we've passed this week across a variety of topics," Mr Mallard said.

"There have been at least two decisions of the business committee to tighten-up in this area and I frankly think 124th anniversaries of receiving the assent to particular bills, 70th anniversaries not of the recognition of a country, but of a UN resolution of a particular issue at the United Nations do not come within what I would consider to be the tight definitions required or expected of the business committee for even non-debatable motions.

"I just want to indicate if we get many more like this, and I will give the example to the Minister of Sport and Recreation.

"We had a motion for the Black Ferns winning the World Cup that may or may not have been within the rules.

"Having something a week or so later, because they win an award, is not in my view, a good use of house time and I'm just giving notice that even if no other member objects, I may."                      

Related

Middle East

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The National Party leader is asked about what happened during the negotiations with NZ First.

Live stream: Government and National lock horns in final question time of the week

01:10
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia had his tangi at an Auckland marae, after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Video: Black Power motorbike procession leads gang lord on his final journey, as Abe Wharewaka laid to rest in Auckland today

01:02
3
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

4
Charles Piutau of the All Blacks

Tonga target ex-All Blacks wing Charles Piutau for 2019 World Cup

00:16
5
The All Whites hitman grabbed the opener in his side's 2-1 win this morning.

He's back! Clinical Kiwi striker Chris Wood finds the net as Burnley claim gutsy Premier League victory

01:33
Trevor Mallard today said MP motions such as recognising Israel as a state, and celebrating the Black Ferns were not a good use of Parliamentary time.

Watch: Speaker Trevor Mallard fed up with time-wasting motions, such as recognising 70th anniversary of UN calling Israel a state

The Speaker also wasn't keen on a motion acknowledging the Black Ferns winning the World Cup.

00:23
Police have started an examination on the site where the building once stood.

No police prosecutions over collapse of Christchurch's CTV building in 2011 quake

Over 100 people died in the collapse.


01:02
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

The National Party leader is asked about what happened during the negotiations with NZ First.

Live stream: Government and National lock horns in final question time of the week

Four weeks out from Christmas and the gloves are off in the Beehive. Follow the action live.


01:57
The warm weather is putting a strain on the water supply, with a sprinkler ban already in place.

Wellington enjoys third driest November on record - but it's not all good news

Last year 240mm of rain fell in November, but this time around, there's been just 17mm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 