 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Son of legendary All Black Jock Hobbs working hard to honour his father with charity project

share

Rebecca Wright 

US Correspondent

Michael Hobbs' charity could be derailed by President Trump's controversial politics.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Rebecca Wright

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Raw video: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

01:02
2
After his State of Origin debut, family members will be brought into the Queensland sheds for a special reunion at ANZ Stadium.

Watch: 'It's gonna be a pretty special moment': State of Origin rookie Kalyn Ponga to reunite with loved ones after family tragedy

04:18
3
The All Blacks coach said World Rugby needs to take action after controversial calls went against the Wallabies and the All Blacks.

Watch: 'It's just ridiculous' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen fires shots at World Rugby's leadership

02:04
4

Name of PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's newborn baby announced

08:59
5
Kerehitiana Matua-Kora, explained that even as a six-year-old she knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

Watch: Female kapa haka performer challenging gender roles at competitions – eventually wants to haka as a man

00:15
Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'Absolute train-wreck' - Musician and commentator weigh in on 'worst ever' rendition of Kiwi national anthem at Denver league Test

How did Crystal Collins get it so wrong?

00:38
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Raw video: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

02:12
Ray Guilford has a special place in the hearts of students at St Michael's

Good Sorts: Meet the kind-hearted Rotorua school caretaker who does a whole lot more than cleaning

Ray Guilford has a special place in the hearts of students at St Michael's.

08:59
Kerehitiana Matua-Kora, explained that even as a six-year-old she knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

Watch: Female kapa haka performer challenging gender roles at competitions – eventually wants to haka as a man

Kerehitiana Matua-Kora, explained that even as a six-year-old she knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

04:18
The All Blacks coach said World Rugby needs to take action after controversial calls went against the Wallabies and the All Blacks.

Watch: 'It's just ridiculous' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen fires shots at World Rugby's leadership

Hansen said the sport is being ravaged by uncertainty for players, coaches and spectators and has demanded World Rugby start listening.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 