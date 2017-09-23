Watch: 'Sometimes MMP leaves us with a lot of work' - Ardern prepares to make calls to Shaw and Peters

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has addressed adoring supporters in Auckland, ahead of saying she is preparing for a "conversation" with the Green Party and NZ First.

"Seven weeks ago I stood in front of the press and New Zealand as the newly elected leader of Labour, I called it the worst job in politics, I was wrong," she said.

"I have been incredibly lucky to talk to New Zealanders all across the country and to try and help them change their lives."

Ardern acknowledged the work of Bill English and National, who are currently hovering around ten percentage points ahead of Labour in the party vote.

"I haven't done as well as I would have liked and as Labour leader I will take responsibility for that, Bill English and National have taken the largest number of votes," she said.

"I have called Bill and acknowledged that and the campaign and work he has put in.

"Sometimes MMP leaves us with a lot of work, I cannot predict at this point decisions other leaders will make."

The "other leaders" referenced by the Labour leader will certainly see NZ First leader Winston Peters at the front and centre of her mind, with Mr Peters holding the balance of power in any coalition talks after tonight's election.