 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

New Zealand


Watch: 'Sometimes MMP leaves us with a lot of work' - Ardern prepares to make calls to Shaw and Peters

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has addressed adoring supporters in Auckland, ahead of saying she is preparing for a "conversation" with the Green Party and NZ First.

The Labour leader is greeted by hundreds of supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Seven weeks ago I stood in front of the press and New Zealand as the newly elected leader of Labour, I called it the worst job in politics, I was wrong," she said.

"I have been incredibly lucky to talk to New Zealanders all across the country and to try and help them change their lives."

Ardern acknowledged the work of Bill English and National, who are currently hovering around ten percentage points ahead of Labour in the party vote.

The Labour leader says "no one wants to keep New Zealand hanging".
Source: 1 NEWS

"I haven't done as well as I would have liked and as Labour leader I will take responsibility for that, Bill English and National have taken the largest number of votes," she said.

"I have called Bill and acknowledged that and the campaign and work he has put in.

"Sometimes MMP leaves us with a lot of work, I cannot predict at this point decisions other leaders will make."

The "other leaders" referenced by the Labour leader will certainly see NZ First leader Winston Peters at the front and centre of her mind, with Mr Peters holding the balance of power in any coalition talks after tonight's election.

She told 1 NEWS Political Reporter Andrea Vance that "my expectation is to have a conversation with both those parties" in reference to the Green Party and NZ First.

Related

Election

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

LIVE: Jacinda Ardern tells Labour supporters 'let's keep doing this' as she prepares for talks with Winston

01:36
2
Labour's deputy leader sidestepped questions about the future of the Maori Party.

LIVE Election 2017 results: How's your party faring? Check out every result so far

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS election night special

02:15
4
At number seven on the Green Party’s list, Swarbrick, 23, is all set to enter Parliament.

Watch: Chloe Swarbrick looks headed to Parliament as NZ's youngest MP in 42 years - this is what she had to say

00:48
5
Clarke Gayford brought out a plate of food for the 1 NEWS presenter as media waited outside his home.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford dishes up part of a 42kg fish he caught off Tairua to peckish Wendy Petrie

Live stream: 1 NEWS Election night special

Join the 1 NEWS team as the election results come in revealing if Bill English or Jacinda Ardern will be the next PM. Source: 1 NEWS

LIVE: Jacinda Ardern tells Labour supporters 'let's keep doing this' as she prepares for talks with Winston

Join the 1 NEWS team with the latest results from the 2017 General Election.


03:22
The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.

James Shaw tells Winston Peters: 'Now is the time to put differences aside'

The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.

05:52
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Watch: 'We'll make a decision in the national interest' - Winston Peters calls for patience over which party he'll back

The NZ First leader isn't giving anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

01:31
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

Fury's antics caused a small scuffle between camps but none of it seemed to affect the champ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 