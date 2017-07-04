Watch: Some Kiwis choosing 'to go back to prison' to escape winter cold, says religious leader

An increase in state housing in the Hutt Valley comes as welcome news for those seeing the housing crisis stretched to its limits, including one religious leader who says some people are choosing prison instead of facing the cold of winter.

Housing New Zealand will build 30 new homes for $9.5 million and spend another $67.3m refurbishing 383 existing homes, reported NZN.

Planning is beginning for 300 more homes at four sites across the Hutt Valley.

Archdeacon Martin Robinson told 1 NEWS the move was "sooner the better" after people were choosing to go to prison instead of facing a winter of sleeping rough.

"I wouldn’t say it's a huge number, but there's certainly a sizeable number who choose to go back to prison, may commit a petty crime just to go back into prison for the winter period just so they can get some shelter and some food because they live rough."

"The housing opportunities aren't necessarily there for those folks."

He said homelessness had gotten "a lot worse" in recent years due to Auckland housing demand pushing people onto the street.

"A lot of guys released from prison in Auckland drift south looking for any type of set up."