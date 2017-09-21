Watch: 'So much smoke' – witness tells of brave onlookers who rescued sleeping man in Auckland house fire

Police have asked students from several West Auckland schools near the scene of a house fire to go to police cordons if they're meeting parents or caregivers.

One person has been seriously injured in the blaze in Archibald Road, Kelston which emergency services were called to just after 2pm.

St John Ambulance confirmed to 1 NEWS one person is in a serious condition.

The fire has been extinguished and investigators are on the scene.

Police say Archibald Road has been partially blocked off and officers are in attendance at the house fire.

A neighbour who was an eyewitness to the fire, Jaswin, told 1 NEWS there was "so much smoke" and onlookers raced into the back of the house when they noticed the blaze.

She says they rescued a man that was sleeping in the residence.