Watch: 'It was so magical' - Auckland boaties stunned by large pod of enchanting orca whales

A fishing trip off Waiheke Island turned into something magical for a group of boaties yesterday, with a number of orca whales providing a special show.

Michelle Newell was fishing between Waiheke and Motutapu islands when the mammals came to visit.

She said there were three or four pods of two or three whales.

"It was so magical," she told 1 NEWS.

The fish weren't biting yesterday, but Michelle said the day on the water will live long in the memory.