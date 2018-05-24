 

Watch: 'The snow is awesome' - Tourists and locals make the most of May dumping of white powder around Queenstown

For the lucky Queenstown residents who don't have to brave sleet covered roads to work this morning, the snow dump offers a chance for some pre-season street snowboarding.

A thick layer of snow covers Queenstown after a chilly week across NZ – and residents are largely pleased.


"I think it's pretty nice. A nice surprise to wake up to, no work, it got called off so snowboarding outside the house is nice," one Queenstown resident said.

"It's going to be pretty awesome, heaps of snow already. Rest of the day, just keep finding new spots, see what is around.

"I think a lot of people are in the snow, just for the snow, so it's a nice start."

One tourist said they're thrilled with the prospect of snowboarding in the streets.

"The season didn't start yet and we already have this big dump, we can do snowboarding in the streets, it's awesome!" they said.

Local Queenstown kids were also enjoying the opportunity to frolic in the snow a little earlier this year.

"The snow is awesome," one child said while thumping a pile of snow in his backyard.

However, the last few days' dump has created very slippery, dangerous roads around Queenstown.

One grit truck driver said they started working clearing the roads at 4.30am this morning.

"The biggest problem we're having is just people not slowing down, taking their time, just driving to the conditions," he said.

"On the bridge this morning we did well actually, we were on top of it pretty fast and got on top of it pretty fast but people just need to be aware that we're out there just trying to keep the roads open."

"If they don't let us by we can't grit and we can't get the road open, so just be patient and we'll get it sorted."

