Watch: Snow angels and fun galore as huge early dump hits Cardrona

An Otago ski-field has had a dumping of snow over the weekend, just 41 sleeps out from this year's ski season, leaving staff feeling "pretty stoked".

Yesterday morning Cardrona Alpine Resort went live from their Facebook excited to tell avid skiers and snowboarders that it was snowing on the mountain.

"Half a pengi-o-metre" of snow fell all the way around the mountain, according to their penguin-shaped measuring device.

There was even enough snow on the mountain for "intrepid snow hunter Daisy" to make snow angels.

Most of the country is feeling the cold weather as a southerly moves up the country.

According to MetService, exposed areas of the South Island can expect gale force northwesterlies by tomorrow evening.

Stormy weather battered the lower North Island overnight, with train services in Wellington affected and coastal roads flooded.

The bad weather is set to continue as MetService issued severe weather watches for several areas of the North Island this morning as a southerly front makes its way northwards.

A weather watch is in place, warning of severe gales in parts of the following areas: Canterbury (Tuesday afternoon until mid-morning Wednesday); Fiordland, Southland and Otago (late Tuesday afternoon until mid-morning Wednesday); as well as Hawke's Bay east of Wairoa and Coastal Gisborne (until midday today).

Strong gale force wind gusts are possible in exposed areas of Wellington, Wairarapa, coastal Hawke's Bay from Cape Kidnappers southwards and coastal Gisborne.