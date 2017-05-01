 

Watch: Snow angels and fun galore as huge early dump hits Cardrona

An Otago ski-field has had a dumping of snow over the weekend, just 41 sleeps out from this year's ski season, leaving staff feeling "pretty stoked".

Just 41 sleeps ahead of ski season cold weather brought a heavy dumping of snow to the Otago ski-field
Source: Cardrona Alpine Resort, NZ

Yesterday morning Cardrona Alpine Resort went live from their Facebook excited to tell avid skiers and snowboarders that it was snowing on the mountain. 

"Half a pengi-o-metre" of snow fell all the way around the mountain, according to their penguin-shaped measuring device. 

There was even enough snow on the mountain for "intrepid snow hunter Daisy" to make snow angels. 

Wellington was hit by wild weather overnight and this motorist was in the thick of it.
Source: Supplied

Most of the country is feeling the cold weather as a southerly moves up the country.

According to MetService, exposed areas of the South Island can expect gale force northwesterlies by tomorrow evening.

Stormy weather battered the lower  North Island overnight, with train services in Wellington affected and coastal roads flooded.

The bad weather is set to continue as MetService issued severe weather watches for several areas of the North Island this morning as a southerly front makes its way northwards.

The front has affected transport in Wellington overnight and will move on to other parts of the North Island today.
Source: Breakfast

A weather watch is in place, warning of severe gales in parts of the following areas: Canterbury (Tuesday afternoon until mid-morning Wednesday); Fiordland, Southland and Otago (late Tuesday afternoon until mid-morning Wednesday); as well as Hawke's Bay east of Wairoa and Coastal Gisborne (until midday today).  

Strong gale force wind gusts are possible in exposed areas of Wellington, Wairarapa, coastal Hawke's Bay from Cape Kidnappers southwards and coastal Gisborne. 

Strong southerlies or southwesterlies were possible in Taranaki and Auckland this morning.

