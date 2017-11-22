 

Watch: 'Smoking on P, collecting fees' – man claiming to be Mongrel Mob member raps about illegal lifestyle in online video

A video posted online of a man rapping about smoking P and claiming to be a member of the Mongrel Mob has sparked a police investigation.

Police are investigating after the video was removed from Facebook today.
Source: Facebook

The video has now been taken down from Facebook, after being viewed nearly 30,000 times since it was posted on Saturday.

In it a man is seen blowing out smoke as he raps about "selling drugs" and his lifestyle as a Mongrel Mob member in Rotorua.

"Cause I'm smoking on P, collecting fees, rolling through the city, feeling the summertime breeze. 

"Low riding, sun shining, another day another dollar team dog grinding," the man raps into a camera while sitting on a couch.

Before being removed the video was posted with the caption: "THIS IS ME DAILY 26/13 SMOKING DRUGS COMMITTING CRIME BUSTING FREESTYLES ROTOVEGAS DOGLIFE."

The NZ Herald say police are aware of the video and have begun an investigation into the matter.

