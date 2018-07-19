Watch: Smoke billows from major scrap metal yard blaze in Lower Hutt, significant delays expected

More than 60 firefighters are battling a blaze at a scrap metal yard in Lower Hutt suburb of Petone that caused a road closure.

The fire started before 6.45am in a machine cutting fridges before spreading to insulation materials, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Parkside Road has been closed with the blaze also causing nearby businesses to be evacuated as a precaution.

Police are warning motorists to avoid Seaview Road with significant delays in the area.