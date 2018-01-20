 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Smoke billows out of large building fire in Auckland that left people evacuated from the area

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A fire has broken out at the Newmarket Plaza in Auckland this afternoon.

People have been evacuated from the area in Newmarket.
Source: Leigh Kenyon

A 1 NEWS reporter at the scene says fire engines have arrived and people are being evacuated from the building on Kent Street.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson has confirmed to 1 NEWS that the fire at Newmarket Plaza has reached third alarm.

Newmarket Plaza building fire.

Newmarket Plaza building fire.

Source: Luca Montagni

The fire is on the ground floor in the kitchen and there are currently around 50 firefighters and 14 appliances in attendance.

The building in Newmarket has been evacuated.
Source: Luca Montagni

According to the spokesperson there has not been any reports of injuries so far.

A witness at the scene Leigh Kenyon told 1 NEWS he was evacuated from a sushi bar on the lower floor of the plaza.

Newmarket Plaza building fire.

Newmarket Plaza building fire.

Source: 1 NEWS

He says there is currently a large amount of black smoke billowing from the building.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police (file picture).

'Better work stories' - Guns, drugs and $2.5 million cash found in West Auckland when police called to break up golf club fight

2
Rotweiler puppy, Rosko, was found by Police after being stolen outside his owner's North Shore residence.

Rosko the missing rottweiler puppy found by Police


00:09
3
People have been evacuated from the area in Newmarket.

Watch: Smoke billows out of large building fire in Auckland that left people evacuated from the area

4

Kim Dotcom suing New Zealand government for 'billions' of dollars

5
Malaysia Airlines (File picture).

Fear onboard as Malaysian Airlines flight 'like hell' diverted to Alice Springs after 'violent shaking'

00:09
People have been evacuated from the area in Newmarket.

Watch: Smoke billows out of large building fire in Auckland that left people evacuated from the area

A fire has broken out at the Newmarket Plaza this afternoon.

Conference workers speak in front of a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, California.

Facebook to emphasise 'trustworthy' news via user surveys

It's the second major tweak to Facebook's algorithm announced this month.

00:27
In the 1980s, Michael Douglas allegedly fondled himself in front of Susan Braudy, “without thought of any repercussions”.

Michael Douglas under fire following allegations of harassment dating back 30 years

The Oscar-winner is accused of fondling himself in front of the accuser.


Kim Dotcom suing New Zealand government for 'billions' of dollars

Dotcom said his arrest warrant, from 6 years ago today, was based a non-criminal claim of secondary online copyright infringement.

00:52
The three-time gold medallist gave an impassioned speech telling Larry Nassar the testimony of his victims will haunt him in prison.

Olympic gymnast abused by ex-doctor wants him to 'suffer' in prison

Olympic gold medallist Aly Raisman has confronted her former doctor who has pleaded guilty to multiple sexual assaults.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 