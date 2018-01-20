Watch: Smoke billows out of large building fire in Auckland that left people evacuated from the area

A fire has broken out at the Newmarket Plaza in Auckland this afternoon.

A 1 NEWS reporter at the scene says fire engines have arrived and people are being evacuated from the building on Kent Street.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson has confirmed to 1 NEWS that the fire at Newmarket Plaza has reached third alarm.

Newmarket Plaza building fire. Source: Luca Montagni

The fire is on the ground floor in the kitchen and there are currently around 50 firefighters and 14 appliances in attendance.

According to the spokesperson there has not been any reports of injuries so far.

A witness at the scene Leigh Kenyon told 1 NEWS he was evacuated from a sushi bar on the lower floor of the plaza.

Newmarket Plaza building fire. Source: 1 NEWS