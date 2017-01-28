 

Watch: Smoke billows into sky as large scrub fire spreads along Far North beachfront overnight

Source:

1 NEWS

Fire fighters battled a huge scrub fire into the night yesterday on a beachfront in the Far North.

Plumes of smoke billow into the sky in Rawene after fire stretched about 400 metres along the beachfront.
Source: YouTube: Amy frances Garlick

The scrub fire spread about 300 to 400 metres along the beachfront in Rawene.

Fire trucks were called to the scene just before 7.30pm last night on Manning Street. 

Local, Amy Garlick began filming the blaze when she saw saw the smoke billowing close to her mother's home. 

The video shows several fire fighters rushing to contain the scrub fire that looked to be spreading toward several homes.

No houses were evacuated last night a fire service spokesperson told 1 News.

