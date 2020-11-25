TODAY |

Watch: Slip sends trees crashing down as flooding hits New Plymouth

A small slip has sent trees crashing down onto the road as heavy rain causes flooding in New Plymouth today. 

The council has mobilised its emergency response teams. Source: Lyall Clapham

The incident was captured on camera just before 10am this morning on Rimu St in the suburb of Strandon.

The New Plymouth District Council has mobilised its emergency response teams to deal with the flooding.

Flooding on New Plymouth streets as downpours pound North Island

Sewage has been overflowing in some parts of the district, prompting warnings.

"Residents are urged to slow down, take care and drive to the conditions and to not swim or collect kai from some waterways," the council says.

Flooding on New Plymouth street. Source: New Plymouth Council

More heavy rain is forecast for the Taranaki region today and overnight.

