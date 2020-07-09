Watch: Sky Tower lights up police blue to mark funeral of Constable Matthew Hunt

Auckland's Sky Tower was lit blue tonight in remembrance of slain police officer, Constable Matthew Hunt.

In his honour, the Sky Tower glow police blue to remember the 33rd New Zealand Police officer killed in the line of duty.

Hundreds of police performed a haka for their fallen colleague at his funeral at Eden Park today.

The emotional moment came at the end of an Auckland service where friends and family paid tribute to the 28-year-old, who was fatally shot while carrying out a traffic stop on June 19 in Massey, West Auckland.

He was remembered as an "ordinary person doing extraordinary things" by Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

