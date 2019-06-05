TODAY |

Watch: Sky Tower hit by lightning strike as wild weather batters Auckland

The Sky Tower wasn't immune from the horrible weather battering Auckland and the north island today, hit by a vicious lightning bolt.

Around 1:00pm today, the Sky Tower's tip was hit by a bolt of lightning, with a loud clap of thunder following soon after, with Twitter user Andrew Stanley capturing video of the strike.

Fortunately, the Sky Tower is designed to withstand lightning strikes, with a state of the art dynasphere sitting atop the mast to protect the tower from the harshest of bolts.

Don't expect the miserable weather to relent any time soon though, with MetService warning of severe winds and gales to continue overnight.

Elsewhere, heavy winds and rain have wreaked havock on the north island, with a tornado damaging at least 12 homes, and flipping a caravan onto it's roof in the Far North.

    The tip of the Sky Tower copped the wrath of today's miserable conditions. Source: Twitter/Andrew Stanley
