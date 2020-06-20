TODAY |

Watch: Sky Tower glows blue in remembrance of fallen West Auckland police officer

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland's Sky Tower was lit blue tonight in remembrance of fallen police officer, Constable Matthew Hunt.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Auckland’s Sky Tower often lights up to show solidarity or respect. Source: 1 NEWS

The 28-year-old was today named as the officer killed in yesterday's fatal shooting in the West Auckland suburb of Massey.

In his honour, the Sky Tower will tonight glow police blue to remember Constable Hunt - the 33rd New Zealand Police officer killed in the line of duty.

Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt. Source: NZ Police

"Our thoughts are with Constable Hunt's family and the entire New Zealand police community mourning this tragic loss," Sky City said in a release.

"We would like to convey our deepest gratitude for the hard work every New Zealand police officer displays in safeguarding our community."

A 24-year-old man charged with Constable Hunt's murder today appeared in the Waitakere District Court via video link.

Police also arrested 30-year-old Natalie Bracken over the murder.

Auckland’s Sky Tower often lights up to show solidarity or respect.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman arrested over fatal West Auckland shooting of police officer
2
Police name officer killed in Massey shooting as Constable Matthew Hunt
3
Stephen Kearney sacked by Warriors after heavy loss to Souths
4
Man hospitalised after second shooting in past 24 hours in Auckland's Waitematā district
5
Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed in New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'We will always cherish the memories' - More tributes for officer killed in shooting

Man hospitalised after second shooting in past 24 hours in Auckland's Waitematā district
01:15

Dr Bloomfield assures managed isolation facilities keep public safe as new Covid-19 cases announced
00:49

Australian woman charged with murder after New Zealand man's remains found in Melbourne paddock