Watch: Ski season officially underway as hundreds of snow lovers take to the slopes of Mt Taranaki

The ski season is officially underway with hundreds of snow lovers taking to the slopes of Mt Taranaki today to mark the first ski field opening of the winter.

Nearly 200 skiers and snowboarders descended on Manganui ski field, one of the smallest and cheapest in the country.



"First in the country, first in May, and I think we're also going to claim first in the Southern Hemisphere," Stratford Mountain Club President Rhys Williams said.

"Pretty lucky [I’ve] got a good boss, gave us the day off to come up and get the first ride of the season," another skier said.



One of the snow lovers hitting the slopes this winter is 81-year-old skier Peter Quinn.



"Most people don't do anything in the winter, just sit on their bums and do nothing. That's why the hospital is full of sick people," Mr Quinn said.



Mr Quinn has skied Manganui for more than six decades and is showing no signs of slowing down.

"This is the thing – [when] people retire, what do they do? You gotta do something - go for a walk in the rain."

Ski fields around the country are gearing up for a bumper season, with the beginner's slopes at Mt Ruapehu opening tomorrow.