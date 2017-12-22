 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: 'Sit still kitty!' Gareth Morgan delivers Christmas message while holding cat

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Opportunities Party founder, and passionate wild cat culling advocate, Gareth Morgan, has offered a festive Facebook message with a difference as he cradles a Manx cat.

The Opportunities Party founder, and wild cat-culling advocate, has offered a Christmas message to his "enlightened" supporters.
Source: Facebook / The Opportunities party

"Here we are at the end of 2017, what a year that's been ay puss, you're still here," Gareth said to the sound of a suspiciously false cat meow.

"We launched a political party, dreamt up the ideas, called to get on the train, sell the message, and then got into it.

"Man that was a crazy nine months." 

Addressing his "progressive and enlightened" 63,000 electoral voters, MR Morgan said if TOP had been able to double that they would have determined the next Prime Minister.

"That wasn't bad for nine months work, imagine next time," Mr Morgan said.

"So I hope you join us next year, get on board and let's push forward. Meanwhile have a fantastic festive season and we'll see you in 2018."

The seasons greeting on The Opportunities Party Facebook page has been viewed 15,000 times in the six hours since it has been posted.

Most of the comments fixated on the cat more than Mr Morgan's actual message.

Earlier this month Mr Morgan announced he would be stepping down as leader. 

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:12
1

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

2
Police car generic.

One dead after car hits tree in Hanmer Springs crash

00:19
3
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

00:18
4
He then swam to a nearby boat to be rescued.

Watch: US pilot has lucky escape after plane loses power and crashes into the water at Miami Beach


5
The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air New Zealand to experiment with translation technology in global first

02:04
Teenica Harrex suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and serious leg and head injuries, and her family faces a bill of up to $200,000.

'A nightmare' - Kiwi woman suffers horrifying injuries in Bali scooter crash, faces $200,000 medical bill

Teenica Harrex's father said when you're in this situation you've just got to pay up - "There's no price on life."


02:30
Mr Dennis, who is leaving the force, regrets the impact it has had on fellow officers, however.

'In my mind it was managed properly' - senior cop doesn't regret mock arrest of teen that landed him in court

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis is, however, retiring from the force next April.

00:39

Video: 'We can only do what's right for NZ' – Jacinda Ardern defends UN vote criticising Trump's Jerusalem stance

The UN backed a resolution rejecting America's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.


00:52

Watch: National's Nikki Kaye on how the death of a family member swayed her 'sympathy' for euthanasia into 'firm' support

The National MP was a public supporter of last week's historic End of Life Choice Bill.

01:39
1 NEWS’ weather presenter Dan Corbett has the latest update.

A mixed bag of weather for Santa on Christmas Day

1 NEWS’ weather presenter Dan Corbett has the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 