Watch: 'Sit still kitty!' Gareth Morgan delivers Christmas message while holding cat

The Opportunities Party founder, and passionate wild cat culling advocate, Gareth Morgan, has offered a festive Facebook message with a difference as he cradles a Manx cat.

"Here we are at the end of 2017, what a year that's been ay puss, you're still here," Gareth said to the sound of a suspiciously false cat meow.

"We launched a political party, dreamt up the ideas, called to get on the train, sell the message, and then got into it.

"Man that was a crazy nine months."

Addressing his "progressive and enlightened" 63,000 electoral voters, MR Morgan said if TOP had been able to double that they would have determined the next Prime Minister.

"That wasn't bad for nine months work, imagine next time," Mr Morgan said.

"So I hope you join us next year, get on board and let's push forward. Meanwhile have a fantastic festive season and we'll see you in 2018."

The seasons greeting on The Opportunities Party Facebook page has been viewed 15,000 times in the six hours since it has been posted.

Most of the comments fixated on the cat more than Mr Morgan's actual message.