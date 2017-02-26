 

Watch: Sir Ian McKellen shares hilarious story about Harry Potter star with Graham Norton but fails to pronounce Maori word correctly

Source:

1 NEWS

Sir Ian McKellen has told the hilarious story of an encounter involving Harry Potter star Maggie Smith and his pounamu which occurred at an awards night. 

The Lord of the Rings actor told Graham Norton a story about his pounamu, given to him in NZ, but couldn’t quite say the word right.
Source: The Graham Norton Show

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show in the UK today, he told the host that he was given a pounamu, commonly called greenstone, while filming the Lord of the Rings trilogy in New Zealand early last decade. 

"If you're lucky, when you leave, you're given a piece of greenstone, carved and you wear it often enough and your chances are you'll get back to New Zealand and it will bring you a bit of luck," he told the audience. 

He went on to explain how the cast wore their greenstone to an Oscars ceremony, only to mispronounce the word pounamu. 

Sir Ian said Maggie Smith saw him at the ceremony, and asked him what the significance of his necklace was, saying if he wore it, it would bring him luck. 

After failing to win an Oscar for his role as Gandolf, Sir McKellen came out of the awards "a bit dejected" and was confronted by Maggie Smith who pointed at his pounamu and said "didn't work did it". 

