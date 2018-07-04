Watch: Simon Bridges quizzes Winston Peters over answer he gave to Kiwi singer in web series Anika Moa Unleashed

Anika Moa's web series 'Anika Moa Unleashed' was brought up in Parliament today, after Simon Bridges asked Winston Peters about an answer he gave on the show.

Moa's clips show her meeting New Zealanders for an "unfiltered and unadulterated kōrero [talk]".

The episode which featured NZ First leader Mr Peters was released on May 16, and can be watched here.

Source: 1 NEWS

In the interview, Moa asks Peters who was to blame for many working class and young people not being able to afford to buy a house.

"The blame started in July of 1984 when Rogernomics took over, the free market was everything, it was a massive experiment... Off we went, and the consequences were devastating."

In Question Time today, Mr Bridges, the Natioal Party leader, asked, "When he said to Anika Moa that the blame started in July 1984 when the free market, a massive experiment, took over with devastating consequences, what policies would he implement to take us back to before then?"

Mr Peters answered: "Thank you for raising the Anika Moa programme. I think it's the most popular programme they've ever had on television of late, for that night anyway. But the point I was making... was that as Rogernomics was beginning here, a man called Keating (Paul), under leader Bob Hawke, who knew the market in Australia, was starting."

"One country took incremental change; the other country had a revolution. The Australians grew 35 percent in real terms greater than us, and imagine what a country we would have been if it hadn't been for the myopic neoliberal nonsense that his party inherited, even though their best leader at the time told them not to; namely, yours truly."

Mr Bridges asked if Mr Peters believed "a more command-and-control economy is required?"