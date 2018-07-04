 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Simon Bridges quizzes Winston Peters over answer he gave to Kiwi singer in web series Anika Moa Unleashed

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Anika Moa's web series 'Anika Moa Unleashed' was brought up in Parliament today, after Simon Bridges asked Winston Peters about an answer he gave on the show. 

Simon Bridges asked about one of the answers the then Deputy PM gave during the show.
Source: Parliament TV

Moa's clips show her meeting New Zealanders for an "unfiltered and unadulterated kōrero [talk]". 

The episode which featured NZ First leader Mr Peters was released on May 16, and can be watched here

Her eardrum ruptured last Sunday after a day of horrific pain.

Source: 1 NEWS

In the interview, Moa asks Peters who was to blame for many working class and young people not being able to afford to buy a house. 

"The blame started in July of 1984 when Rogernomics took over, the free market was everything, it was a massive experiment... Off we went, and the consequences were devastating."

In Question Time today, Mr Bridges, the Natioal Party leader, asked, "When he said to Anika Moa that the blame started in July 1984 when the free market, a massive experiment, took over with devastating consequences, what policies would he implement to take us back to before then?"

Mr Peters answered: "Thank you for raising the Anika Moa programme. I think it's the most popular programme they've ever had on television of late, for that night anyway. But the point I was making... was that as Rogernomics was beginning here, a man called Keating (Paul), under leader Bob Hawke, who knew the market in Australia, was starting."

"One country took incremental change; the other country had a revolution. The Australians grew 35 percent in real terms greater than us, and imagine what a country we would have been if it hadn't been for the myopic neoliberal nonsense that his party inherited, even though their best leader at the time told them not to; namely, yours truly."

Mr Bridges asked if Mr Peters believed "a more command-and-control economy is required?"

"The present Government, strangely enough, shares a view of the then National Party leader Jim Bolger, who defended the neoliberal experiment but in a recent television interview said that it was wrong; the policies simply didn't work," Mr Peters said. 

Related

Internet

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Serious three-vehicle crash north of Wellington forces closure of State Highway One

00:28
2
Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

01:09
3
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges


4
Chris Bush was shot dead at the Red Fox tavern just before midnight on the October 24 in 1987.

Identity of man accused of murdering publican at Waikato's Red Fox Tavern revealed


5
William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

01:02
Simon Bridges asked about one of the answers the then Deputy PM gave during the show.

Watch: Simon Bridges quizzes Winston Peters over answer he gave to Kiwi singer in web series Anika Moa Unleashed

The question was asked in the House but pertained by Moa's lighthearted online show.

01:09
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges

The pair's chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

New Zealand's weather from January to June the story of 'two halves' - the warm and the wet

The latest number crunching from NIWA reveals some interesting statistics for the first half of the year.

04:17
Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

World Cup Chat: ‘The rules are being re-written’ England defies history, logic to reach quarter-finals

Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

William Martin Wakefield is related to the five-month-old, but it is not his biological child.