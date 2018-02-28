 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Simon Bridges insists his social conservatism ‘not my focus’ in leading National Party, the economy is

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Simon Bridges wasn't running away from his socially conservative past on the first morning in the job as new National leader, nor did he deny his views had fundamentally changed. But he insists they won't be his priority.

The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.
Source: Breakfast

Since winning the National leadership yesterday, Mr Bridges' opposition to New Zealand's 2013 same-sex marriage bill has been raised as a testament to his conservatism, and a sticking point on whether he would be an inclusive leader. 

But Mr Bridges says his vote, if not his outlook on the issue, would now be different.

"I think my argument back then is that we had civil unions, that was working well, marriage is a religious institution rather than a legal one," Mr Bridges said.

"But at the end of the day that's all at the level of gobbledygook. I think what is true is that we've moved on, and I've moved on, and I come back to it - that's not my focus.

"My focus is very much driving New Zealand in the 2020's and how we do that. And I don't think these issues will play a part in that."

Mr Bridges says he now would vote for the same-sex marriage bill having witnessed how it has worked smoothly in the subsequent years.

"Would I change my vote? Actually I would because the reality is it's working really well. I appreciate how important it is to a big section of New Zealand."

But, while acknowledging his opposition to same-sex marriage was informed by his Christan faith, Mr Bridges says his religious views have not changed.

The National leader and MP from Tauranga, said what he would be founding his leadership off was the strong economic credentials of their nine years in government.

"When I talk about the party what I'm really saying is, I don't think we got a whole lot of things wrong (in the 2017 election)," Mr Bridges said.

"I think we've got a very strong platform to build off. To state the obvious we got 44.5 per cent at the last election, nearly one in two people supported us.

"They know we're strong economic managers, they get all that. But I think what is true we can't just be talking about what we've done.

"We also, over time, have to have a really exciting plan for the 2020's."

Mr Bridges was however, keen to identify his progressive policy history on other non-social issues such as transport.

"On transport, for example I was one of the most progressive ministers. I moved us heavily into public transport, into rail, into cycleways," he said.

"I lead the biggest resurgence in renewables New Zealand has seen in a very long time, taking us well over 80 per cent of our of our electricity, in terms of renewables."

On the leadership ballot win, Mr Bridges says the only form of celebration last night was a cup of tea.

However, he said his confidence the night before the ballot, having crunched the caucus numbers, led him to have a enjoyable dinner with his wife in Wellington, anticipating a successful result.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Daughter-in-law of missing Hamilton man reveals how psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank led them to body discovery

00:19
2
Prentis Robinson from North Carolina was filming himself with a selfie stick.

US man fatally shot while broadcasting himself live on Facebook

06:55
3
The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

Watch: Simon Bridges insists his social conservatism ‘not my focus’ in leading National Party, the economy is


05:25
4
Bryce Edwards says having two Maori at the head of the party shows how progressive it has become.

Questioning Simon Bridges' 'Maoriness' will 'backfire' and he's the 'right choice' to lead National Party, says political commentator

5
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Alternative SH1 Picton to Christchurch highway closed after crash

06:55
The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

Watch: Simon Bridges insists his social conservatism ‘not my focus’ in leading National Party, the economy is

The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

05:25
Bryce Edwards says having two Maori at the head of the party shows how progressive it has become.

Questioning Simon Bridges' 'Maoriness' will 'backfire' and he's the 'right choice' to lead National Party, says political commentator

Bryce Edwards says while there would always be tension in a party between different politicians, Mr Bridges and deputy Paula Bennett "do get on".

01:10
The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford shortly after his appointment to the top spot.

'If I think about it I've had a few' – Simon Bridges talks political regrets and gay marriage stance

The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.

02:37
Political reporter Katie Bradford takes an in-depth look at the MP for Tauranga.

John Armstrong opinion: 'The inescapable impression in the wake of one of the most pivotal caucus meetings in the recent history of the National Party was of a job half-done'

Simon Bridges has a big task getting rid of the old guard.


03:20
Long before they led their respective parties, Ardern and Bridges were regulars on the Political Young Guns segment.

Flashback: Before they were leaders – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges star on Breakfast

The pair had so much chemistry viewers would write in to TVNZ asking if the pair were a couple.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 