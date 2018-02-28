Watch: Simon Bridges insists his social conservatism ‘not my focus’ in leading National Party, the economy is

Simon Bridges wasn't running away from his socially conservative past on the first morning in the job as new National leader, nor did he deny his views had fundamentally changed. But he insists they won't be his priority.

Since winning the National leadership yesterday, Mr Bridges' opposition to New Zealand's 2013 same-sex marriage bill has been raised as a testament to his conservatism, and a sticking point on whether he would be an inclusive leader.

But Mr Bridges says his vote, if not his outlook on the issue, would now be different.

"I think my argument back then is that we had civil unions, that was working well, marriage is a religious institution rather than a legal one," Mr Bridges said.

"But at the end of the day that's all at the level of gobbledygook. I think what is true is that we've moved on, and I've moved on, and I come back to it - that's not my focus.

"My focus is very much driving New Zealand in the 2020's and how we do that. And I don't think these issues will play a part in that."

Mr Bridges says he now would vote for the same-sex marriage bill having witnessed how it has worked smoothly in the subsequent years.

"Would I change my vote? Actually I would because the reality is it's working really well. I appreciate how important it is to a big section of New Zealand."

But, while acknowledging his opposition to same-sex marriage was informed by his Christan faith, Mr Bridges says his religious views have not changed.

The National leader and MP from Tauranga, said what he would be founding his leadership off was the strong economic credentials of their nine years in government.

"When I talk about the party what I'm really saying is, I don't think we got a whole lot of things wrong (in the 2017 election)," Mr Bridges said.

"I think we've got a very strong platform to build off. To state the obvious we got 44.5 per cent at the last election, nearly one in two people supported us.

"They know we're strong economic managers, they get all that. But I think what is true we can't just be talking about what we've done.

"We also, over time, have to have a really exciting plan for the 2020's."

Mr Bridges was however, keen to identify his progressive policy history on other non-social issues such as transport.

"On transport, for example I was one of the most progressive ministers. I moved us heavily into public transport, into rail, into cycleways," he said.

"I lead the biggest resurgence in renewables New Zealand has seen in a very long time, taking us well over 80 per cent of our of our electricity, in terms of renewables."

On the leadership ballot win, Mr Bridges says the only form of celebration last night was a cup of tea.