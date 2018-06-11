 

Watch: Simon Bridges declares nation is in for a 'snoozefest' with Winston Peters as PM

National leader Simon Bridges has this morning declared Winston Peters will be unable to excite the nation as PM, predicting "a bit of a snoozefest" while the political veteran is in the top job.

Mr Peters will take over the reigns as PM for six weeks while Jacinda Ardern’s on maternity leave.
The NZ First leader is set to take over as Prime Minister this Sunday, June 17 - which is the due date for Jacinda Ardern's first child, and the beginning of her six weeks maternity leave.

Mr Bridges was asked this morning on TVNZ1's Breakfast what he thought New Zealand is in for with Mr Peters' in the top job, and he predicted a boring, unproductive period for the country.

"I've thought a bit about it. I think ultimately, we'll respect him, he's going to take the mantel of Prime Minister. I think it will be a bit of a snoozefest," Mr Bridges said.

"I think ultimately this is a Government that's thrown a lot out in terms of its leadership, to working groups, and retired politicians and the like.

"We'll continue to see business confidence track down because of some of the decisions we've already made.

"So I think actually it will be in a funny sort of way not particularly exciting, a bit less leadership, a bit more uncertainty, and we'll continue to see the economy track down."

