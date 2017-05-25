 

Watch: 'Shows how vile this group is' - Dr Lance O'Sullivan slams attacks on his son by anti-vax community

The Northland doctor who stormed the stage at a screening of an anti-vaccination film has hit out at critics, saying comments about his disabled son are "very hurtful".

Dr Lance O'Sullivan, the 2014 New Zealander of the Year, spoke at a screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia on Tuesday, telling the organisers "your presence here will cause babies to die", before performing a defiant haka.

He had been invited to the screening by the organisers, but said he had planned to attend regardless of whether he was welcome.

His actions have prompted widespread praise and support, including from Health Minister Jonathan Coleman.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ's Breakfast programme, Dr O'Sullivan said he and his family have received personal threats and comments from people in the anti-vaccination community, which "shows how vile this group is".

He said his son, who suffers from a progressive neuro-muscular position which limits his life expectancy, had been dragged in to the debate and that had been "very hurtful" for both himself and his wife.

"I would never stoop that low to attack someone's family," Dr O'Sullivan said.

He said he was simply speaking from his own experience, having been forced in intensive care units to "hold the bodies of young children that are ravaged by vaccine-preventable diseases".

"I'm enraged - I'm furious that they would do this and cause such harm to communities that are already vulnerable," he said.

A noticeable drop in immunisation rates had been noted by himself and other healthcare professionals during the first two quarters of this year in his region, Dr O'Sullivan said, and it was their opinion that it was linked with the anti-vaccination movement, calling it a "concerning national trend".

"Those that are most vulnerable are the most susceptible to this information," he said.

"I would challenge the rest of our country to protest their presence in our communities."

The film Vaxxed is a 2016 American film from anti-vaccination activists Del Bigtree and Andrew Wakefield.

It was widely criticised by the scientific community upon its release, with various reviews saying it cherry-picked facts, relied on unsubstantiated claims and used emotional pleas and context-free statistics to get its message across.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
