Watch: Who should pay the repair bill if you damage your car hitting a pot hole?

Who should pay when you drive over a pothole on a state highway and blow out two tyres? That wasn't the question one teacher expected to have to answer as he was driving to work last week.

However, for Mata Mataio the dilemma became all too real and real expensive, as he was driving on State Highway 16.

Left out of pocket after a dangerous double blowout, he tells Seven Sharp reporter Tim Wilson he shouldn't be the one to pay.