Watch: ‘Shocking flooding’ in East Auckland beach houses after torrential rain

The costal suburb of Maraetai has experienced widespread flooding, along with much of the North Island, today.
Watch: Clever port worker catches a good size snapper through a whole in the wharf

Watch: Clever port worker catches himself a decent sized snapper through a hole in the wharf in Auckland

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


The residents were rescued by helicopter after retreating to the roof of their home.

Aerial video: Family 'lost everything' before being airlifted to safety in devastating overnight flooding near Tolaga Bay


Ivan Krasouski was seriously injured in Belarus after a strap snapped from his powered paraglider.

Graphic warning: Paraglider impaled by huge tree branch after crash landing in Belarus forest

Long-time sex worker advocate honoured by damehood

Dame Catherine Healy, who helped decriminalise prostitution, said she burst into tears when she opened the envelope announcing today's Queens Birthday honour.

They have been around for 40 years and certainly haven't lost their charm.

Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

See all of those recognised in this year's awards.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

"The choice to be out at 5am the week before a test is not a good professional choice," Hansen said.

Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

Ioane says the incident after the Blues loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night wasn't serious.


 
