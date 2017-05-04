Watch: 'She's 101 on June 13, still wriggling her toes and fingers' - Sir Graham Henry praises exercise programme for his mum, other Christchurch seniors

Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry has praised the work of a Christchurch based group promoting exercise and activity amongst retirees in the city.

The programme, celebrating its 10th anniversary, is active across both New Zealand and Australia - with over 3000 residents aged between 70 and 102 taking part.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Mr Henry spoke of his 100-year old mum's involvement.

"She's 101 on June 13, still wriggling her toes and fingers," Henry said.