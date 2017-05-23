Watch: Shed containing honey equipment goes up in flames

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
"I am so so sorry. i don't have words."
The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".
Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.
Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More