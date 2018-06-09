 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Shaun Johnson finishes lethal Warriors counter-attack to score in 150th game

share

Source:

AAP

An inspired Warriors have welcomed the return of Shaun Johnson's spark in a dominant 34-14 NRL win over Manly in Christchurch.

The Warriors halfback had a night to remember in the 34-14 win over Manly in Christchurch.
Source: SKY

In his 150th match, Johnson scored a try and laid on three to vie with rampaging wingers Ken Maumalo and David Fusitu'a for man of the match honours.

Fusitu'a crossed three times in nine minutes in the second spell to storm to a competition-leading 15 tries.

The Warriors' ninth win ensures they remain fourth while the luckless Manly continue to languish in the bottom four with a third loss in a row and 10th defeat overall.

Up 8-0 after dominating the opening quarter, the Sea Eagles' hopes took a sizeable blow when early try-scorer Api Koroisau limped off with a foot injury.

His absence was obvious in a fraying defensive line as the Warriors began to rule the collisions in a welcome departure from some recent lacklustre forward performances.

It took a storming 50m kick return from Maumalo to spark his side's first try, with Isaiah Papali'i put across the stripe by Blake Green later in the set.

The former Manly five-eighth was at again it soon after, sending Tohu Harris over to put the Warriors 12-8 up at the break after playing into a stiff breeze.

The second half was the Johnson-Fusitu'a show down the Warriors' lethal right edge as a tired-looking Manly offered little resistance.

A Fusitu'a bust set up a 43rd minute try for his halfback, whose speed to finish suggested he has overcome the ankle problem that sidelined him for three weeks.

The Warriors managed five tries after the break and six overall on a freezing South Island evening, with Fusitu'a the three-time beneficiary of his team's late control and Johnson's range of skills.

Brian Kelly crossed for a Manly consolation try as his team's streak of seven successive wins over the Warriors ground to an emphatic halt.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

2

National's Dan Bidois wins Northcote by-election, voted to become New Zealand's newest MP

00:20
3
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

00:19
4
The First Lady appeared with the US President at an event in Washington today – her first time outside the White House since May 10.

Trump calls wife Melania's supposedly 'routine' medical procedure a 'big operation'

5
Trio remain in Waikato Hospital after botulism scare.

Church withholds $60,000 in funds raised for Putaruru family hospitalised after severe poisoning


Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

National remains in lead, Labour sitting behind in Auckland's Northcote by election preliminary vote count

Dan Bidois is ahead of Labour's Shanan Halbert.


00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 