Watch: Shane Jones and family keep busy in lockdown with planter box building

Shane Jones spent some of his Covid-19 lockdown days building a garden planter box with his family.

In a Facebook post, the NZ First MP gave a shout out to his wife Dot and mother Linda Pumipi for helping with the box.

He said his mum “ shook her head so much at my efforts it almost came off”.

Standing in the box, introducing his mum as she shovelled soil Mr Jones called her a “great gardener".

"She’s totally overwhelmed that in real life, I measure twice and cut once.

“In professional life, she wants to see me think twice and speak once - a work in progress.

Mr Jones added, pointing at the level tool: “Like my career, I’m the level. When I hammer, I strike true.”