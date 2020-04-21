Watch: Shane Jones and family keep busy in lockdown with planter box building

Shane Jones spent some of his Covid-19 lockdown days building a garden planter box with his family.
In a Facebook post, the NZ First MP gave a shout out to his wife Dot and mother Linda Pumipi for helping with the box.
He said his mum “ shook her head so much at my efforts it almost came off”.
Standing in the box, introducing his mum as she shovelled soil Mr Jones called her a “great gardener".
"She’s totally overwhelmed that in real life, I measure twice and cut once.
“In professional life, she wants to see me think twice and speak once - a work in progress.
Mr Jones added, pointing at the level tool: “Like my career, I’m the level. When I hammer, I strike true.”
Yesterday NZ First and it's Government coalition partners agreed to move New Zealand to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 from next Tuesday.