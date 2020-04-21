Watch: Shane Jones and family keep busy in lockdown with planter box building

TODAY |

Shane Jones spent some of his Covid-19 lockdown days building a garden planter box with his family.

The NZ First MP thanked his wife for the box and stood in it while his mum did the gardening. Source: Facebook/Shane Jones

In a Facebook post, the NZ First MP gave a shout out to his wife Dot and mother Linda Pumipi for helping with the box.

He said his mum “ shook her head so much at my efforts it almost came off”.

Standing in the box, introducing his mum as she shovelled soil Mr Jones called her a “great gardener".

"She’s totally overwhelmed that in real life, I measure twice and cut once.

“In professional life, she wants to see me think twice and speak once - a work in progress.

Mr Jones added, pointing at the level tool: “Like my career, I’m the level. When I hammer, I strike true.”

Yesterday NZ First and it's Government coalition partners agreed to move New Zealand to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 from next Tuesday.

